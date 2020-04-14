COVID-19 cases rise to 2,415, deaths remain at 27

The number of deaths remains at 27, while Gauteng is still the epicentre with 909 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 2,415 on Tuesday.

He was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday where he thanked China for donating personal protection equipment to South Africa to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Mkhize said most provinces had seen an increase in testing.

“At this point, the total number of tests that have been done is 87,022, which for us that is a continuous increase.”

The number of deaths remains at 27, while Gauteng is still the epicentre with 909 cases.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor thanked China and businessman Jack Ma for helping Africa.

“The efforts of China are complimented by the efforts f persons such as Mr Jack Ma who has donated medical supplies through the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to the member states of the AU.”