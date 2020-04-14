Chinese Embassy in SA looking into ‘discrimination’ of Africans in Guangdong

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan in December, which has left China in lockdown for months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Chinese Embassy in South Africa said it was closely monitoring media reports that Africans were being discriminated against in Guangdong as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

Some Africans staying or working in Guangdong have raised concerns about being discriminated against.

The Chinese Embassy in South Africa has strongly denied allegations made by some Africans of ill-treatment by the Chinese government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy said China’s position had always been firm that foreign nationals were treated equally.

China said as other countries were taking precautionary measures to contain the pandemic, so did China.

The embassy said the country’s main priority was to prevent imported cases.

Meanwhile in South Africa, the International Relations Department said although it had no confirmation of mass coronavirus testing aimed at Africans in China, it would raise the matter with the relevant authorities.