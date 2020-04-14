View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Chinese Embassy in SA looking into ‘discrimination’ of Africans in Guangdong

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan in December, which has left China in lockdown for months.

This file photo taken on 2 March 2018 shows people gathering on a street in the 'Little Africa' district in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province. Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections. Picture: AFP.
This file photo taken on 2 March 2018 shows people gathering on a street in the 'Little Africa' district in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province. Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Chinese Embassy in South Africa said it was closely monitoring media reports that Africans were being discriminated against in Guangdong as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

The first case of the coronavirus was reported in Wuhan in December, which has left China in lockdown for months.

Some Africans staying or working in Guangdong have raised concerns about being discriminated against.

The Chinese Embassy in South Africa has strongly denied allegations made by some Africans of ill-treatment by the Chinese government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy said China’s position had always been firm that foreign nationals were treated equally.

China said as other countries were taking precautionary measures to contain the pandemic, so did China.

The embassy said the country’s main priority was to prevent imported cases.

Meanwhile in South Africa, the International Relations Department said although it had no confirmation of mass coronavirus testing aimed at Africans in China, it would raise the matter with the relevant authorities.

Timeline

More in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA