British duo accused of entering SA illegally in quarantine at Durban hospital

Forty-one-year-old James Hackett and 38-year-old Erkan Bali allegedly flouted the Disaster Management Act by entering the country on Sunday.

DURBAN - The two British men accused of entering the country illegally from eSwatini have now been placed in quarantine at a Durban hospital.

The Durban Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that the pair have been tested for COVID-19 and were awaiting their results.

The Durban Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that the pair have been tested for COVID-19 and were awaiting their results.

Hackett and Bali are accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, violating the Immigration Act and contravening the regulations of the National Disaster Management Act.

The pair allegedly evaded arrest at the Golela border post between South Africa and eSwatini by speeding off from law enforcement officers.

Eyewitness News understands that a local guesthouse owner who was arrested with the pair was released on bail on Sunday but is yet to appear in court.

