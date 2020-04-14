3 people arrested in Mitchells Plain following protest over food parcels

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested after community members in Mitchells Plain protested apparently over the lack of food parcels on Tuesday.

Police said the suspects - aged 17, 18 and 20 - face charges of public violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, officers responded to a complaint of tyres burning in Langeberg and Kilimanjaro streets, as well as Az Berman Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, a crowd had gathered on the road. There were also reports of stone-throwing.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said they had been informed the Tafelsig east community was upset because an adjacent community was given 150 food parcels by a councillor on Monday.

The scene was handed over to public order police who dispersed the crowd.

No injuries have been reported and officers are continuing to monitor the situation

Ward councillor Washiela Harris said: “The complaint I received is that the Eastern Cape is receiving food parcels and they, in the Western Cape, are not receiving any. So, that is the issue.”