11 cops due in court for allegedly contravening alcohol-related laws
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed a total of 11 officers were handcuffed over the long weekend, nine from the Western Cape and two from Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - More than half a dozen police officers were expected to appear in various courts on Tuesday morning after allegedly contravening alcohol-related laws during the national lockdown.
Naidoo said seven officers would appear in court on Tuesday morning for allegedly faking a triggered alarm and breaking into a liquor store.
“Seven of them were arrested yesterday in the Worcester area for allegedly faking an alarm and breaking into a bottle store. They’ve been arrested for defeating the ends of justice, possibly housebreaking as well as contravention of the National Disaster Act,” he said.
Two other police officers were also expected to appear in the dock after they were cornered in Mpumalanga for escorting bakkies transporting alcohol.
Two others were also arrested in Strand, Cape Town, on Friday for allegedly buying alcohol after forcing a liquor store owner to open shop.
