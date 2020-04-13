View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

What does it mean to be a teacher in a time of the coronavirus pandemic?

The National Education Collaboration Trust said it will launch a 20-part radio series where they will engage teachers on the impact of COVID-19 on their psycho-social status and on their profession.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education Collaboration Trust said part of the support they are giving to government on non-contact learning is understanding how the teachers are affected by the lockdown.

It’s almost a month since most pupils saw the inside of a classroom and now that the lockdown has been extended, the academic calendar has been further disrupted.

The trust has been roped in by government to assist with packaging raw archives and some donated content- for radio, tv and online platforms.

The audio and videos will be broadcast for all grades to keep pupils up to speed with their school work.

The trust's chief executive officer Godwin Khosa said: “We are launching a 20-series radio conversation where we are going engage teachers. So, we are going to talk to teachers about how they are being impacted, the psychosocial impact and how they interact with learners, even though the learners are in their homes, and what it means to be a teacher in the pandemic and post the pandemic.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA