SA COVID-19 cases at 2,272, deaths increase to 27 - Mkhize
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that the number of coronavirus infections in the country is now at 2,272. That is an increase of 99 cases from Sunday's reported figure.
Speaking at a briefing on Monday evening, he said the number of people who’ve lost their lives due to this virus now stood at 27.
He said contact tracing and mass screening had been effective.
“We have also identified, of the people who have been found to be positive, 11,406 contacts. Of those, 9,675 have already been identified, interviewed and processed accordingly.”
WATCH: Mkhize briefs public on SA's response to COVID-19

