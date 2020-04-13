Probe under way after two Tanzanian nationals thrown off ship in KZN

It's believed that two Tanzanian nationals illegally boarded the gigantic MV Top Grace four weeks ago hoping that it would sail to a wealthy country where they could start new lives.

DURBAN - Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) are investigating after two Tanzanian nationals were thrown off a Panamanian flagged cargo ship in the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The ship, known as the MV Top Grace, has been held in the port of Richards Bay since March when the incident occurred pending the investigation.

The Samsa’s Vernon Keller said the ship's captain and the ship owner faced charges of attempted murder as well breaking the country's maritime laws.

However, those ambitions where thwarted when they were found hiding on the ship after it set to sail from Durban.

The two Tanzanian nationals have claimed that they were given life jackets and bottles of water before being thrown into the ocean.

They spent two days at sea before being washing to the Zinkwazi beach on the province’s north coast.

Keller said they wanted the ship owners to be held accountable.

“We’re also looking at charging them for stopping illegally in South African waters, it was not an innocent passages and try to hold them accountable with regards to that.”

A total of seven senior officers on the ship face criminal charges relating to the incident.