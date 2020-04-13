Probe under way after two Tanzanian nationals thrown off ship in KZN

-
SA COVID-19 cases at 2,272, deaths increase to 27 - MkhizeLocal
-
Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction disputeLocal
-
Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdownLocal
-
183 schools burgled across SA during lockdown - MotshekgaLocal
-
What needs to happen before countries lift lockdowns?World
-
UK's Johnson recuperates as virus lockdown decision loomsWorld
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize briefs public on SA's response to COVID-19Local
-
Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction disputeLocal
-
Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdownLocal
-
183 schools burgled across SA during lockdown - MotshekgaLocal
-
Not dancing to his tune – Twitter users turn on Malema for defending DJ ShimzaLifestyle
-
Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-19Local
-
Equal Education wants detailed plan on feeding schemes at schools under lockdownLocal
-
Father and child (6) die in Germiston fireLocal
-
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdownLocal
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize briefs public on SA's response to COVID-19Local
-
Cycling faces economic 'meltdown' if Tour de France cancelledSport
-
Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction disputeLocal
-
Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdownLocal
-
183 schools burgled across SA during lockdown - MotshekgaLocal
-
What needs to happen before countries lift lockdowns?World
-
UK's Johnson recuperates as virus lockdown decision loomsWorld
-
Coronavirus: latest global developmentsWorld
-
Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-19Local
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of AfricansLocal
-
Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economyPolitics
-
Parties, public reps pledge to take salary cuts to donate to COVID-19 fundPolitics
-
Mbalula: Somizi's comments have serious consequencesPolitics
-
Police launch criminal probe into Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown breachPolitics
-
Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'Politics
-
DA & EFF call on Ramaphosa to remove Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breachPolitics
-
Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-AbrahamsPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the lawOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Lockdown diaries: Alone together, everywhereOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
-
HLENGIWE MKHIZE: Women face a double burden in coronavirus crisisOpinion
-
SIHLE ZIKALALA: The dangers of stigmatising COVID-19 are deadlyOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Tough choices on who gets ICU access: the ethical principles in SAOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the lawOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Africa united in fight against coronavirusOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: COVID-19 reveals irrelevance of celebrities & influencersOpinion
-
Govt should reconsider lockdown restrictions on e-commerce - Takealot CEOBusiness
-
Virus shutdowns erode US inflation in MarchBusiness
-
COVID-19: Old Mutual, Liberty temporarily drop their retrenchment coversBusiness
-
You can buy baby clothes under lockdown – CogtaLocal
-
Rand rallies as investors see value after deep fallBusiness
-
ANALYSIS: How to think straight during a crisisOpinion
-
Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 years – World BankBusiness
-
EXPLAINER: COVID-19 tax relief: a snapshot of what’s out thereOpinion
-
African Development Bank sets up $10 bln in loans for COVID-19 fightBusiness
-
Not dancing to his tune – Twitter users turn on Malema for defending DJ ShimzaLifestyle
-
Millions watch Andrea Bocelli sing in empty Milan cathedralWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 11 April 2020Lifestyle
-
Friends cast 'recorded 90-minute special for reunion'Lifestyle
-
The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auctionLifestyle
-
Rihanna, Jack Dorsey's $4.2m donation against domestic violenceLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesperson saysLifestyle
-
COVID-19 forces Easter celebrations to go virtual in SA and abroadLocal
-
Coronavirus: The hidden personal grooming crisisLifestyle
-
Premier League clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirusSport
-
Manchester United's Pogba determined to return 'more hungry' from injurySport
-
More chaos at Barcelona as six directors quitSport
-
Mane would 'understand' if Liverpool were denied Premier League titleSport
-
Tiger says he would've been healthy for Masters this weekSport
-
ATP chief hoping for Roland Garros and clay-court season in SeptemberSport
-
Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed due to coronavirusSport
-
Lock Etzebeth backs new coach Nienaber to keep Boks firingSport
-
Tour de France is racing against time, and losingSport
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
-
CARTOON: Stand Together! (Ts&Cs Apply)Local
-
CARTOON: Antisocial DistancingLocal
-
CARTOON: Panic Shopper’s GuideLocal
-
CARTOON: One Good Reason for the PP to GoLocal
-
CARTOON: One Flu Over the JSEBusiness
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
Probe under way after two Tanzanian nationals thrown off ship in KZN
It's believed that two Tanzanian nationals illegally boarded the gigantic MV Top Grace four weeks ago hoping that it would sail to a wealthy country where they could start new lives.
DURBAN - Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) are investigating after two Tanzanian nationals were thrown off a Panamanian flagged cargo ship in the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
The ship, known as the MV Top Grace, has been held in the port of Richards Bay since March when the incident occurred pending the investigation.
The Samsa’s Vernon Keller said the ship's captain and the ship owner faced charges of attempted murder as well breaking the country's maritime laws.
It's believed that two Tanzanian nationals illegally boarded the gigantic MV Top Grace four weeks ago hoping that it would sail to a wealthy country where they could start new lives.
However, those ambitions where thwarted when they were found hiding on the ship after it set to sail from Durban.
The two Tanzanian nationals have claimed that they were given life jackets and bottles of water before being thrown into the ocean.
They spent two days at sea before being washing to the Zinkwazi beach on the province’s north coast.
Keller said they wanted the ship owners to be held accountable.
“We’re also looking at charging them for stopping illegally in South African waters, it was not an innocent passages and try to hold them accountable with regards to that.”
A total of seven senior officers on the ship face criminal charges relating to the incident.
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize briefs public on SA's response to COVID-19one hour ago
-
Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction dispute2 hours ago
-
Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdown2 hours ago
-
183 schools burgled across SA during lockdown - Motshekga3 hours ago
-
Not dancing to his tune – Twitter users turn on Malema for defending DJ Shimza4 hours ago
-
Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-195 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.