Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdown
There have been incidents of alleged police and army brutality since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Poprcu) on Monday said it was against any form of brutality against members of the public.
In the latest incident, an Alexandra man died allegedly at the hands of security officials.
The police and defence force are yet to give their side of what happened.
Collins Khoza’s death in Alexandra brought to nine the number of people killed since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March.
Khoza’s death has caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law enforcement officers alleged to have been involved.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating several cases implicated police officers in provinces including Limpopo, Gauteng, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.
