Pitbull releases song of hope amid coronavirus pandemic
The 39-year-old rapper unveiled 'I Believe That We Will Win' on Sunday night, where he raps about his belief that 'we will face everything and rise'.
LONDON - Pitbull has released a song of hope amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 39-year-old rapper unveiled I Believe That We Will Win on Sunday night, where he raps about his belief that "we will face everything and rise".
The song's lyrics are: "You know what spreads faster than any virus? Fear / And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise / Let me tell you what I believe / I believe we will face everything and rise."
Pitbull also wants his fans to film themselves dancing for the music video.
The post read: "We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull's video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities."
WATCH: Pitbull - I Believe That We Will Win (Lyric Video)
Pitbull is also taking part in virtual festival, Triller Fest, to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, with Paris Hilton set to DJ the event, too.
The Nothing In This World hitmaker will perform a DJ set at Triller festival to raise money to help those on the front line, working to fight the pandemic.
She shared: "Can't wait to perform for you all this weekend during #HomeQuarantine! ... I'll be performing from home for @TrillerVids Virtual Music Festival #TrillerFest with this amazing lineup! @SnoopDogg, @MarshmelloMusic, @Migos, @PitBull, @WyclefJean, @DonDiablo, @ChanelWestCoast @RubyRose & over 100 other artists to raise donations for #MusicCares #NoKidHungry & driving donations for those deeply affected by Covid-19. #Triller #StayHome #Complex (sic)"
