Over 600 motorists arrested on WC roads over Easter weekend
Officials have been keeping a close eye on the N1 and the Garden Route as several vehicles have been caught attempting to move between provinces.
CAPE TOWN – As the Easter weekend comes to a close, Western Cape traffic officials are reiterating calls for the public to stay at home.
Over 600 people have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the province.
Officials have been keeping a close eye on the N1 and the Garden Route as several vehicles have been caught attempting to move between provinces.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “We will deal with taxi drivers, or any other driver for that matter, who are not adhering to the regulations. We are doing all we can to stop this.”
Africa said roadblocks will continue throughout the province.
“The only time that you are allowed to be on the road is when you are rendering an essential service, when you are on your way to the shops to buy groceries, to the pharmacy or to see a doctor. Only two people per car; the driver and the passenger; and the passenger must be sitting in the back.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa has until tomorrow to respond to request for relaxation of alcohol ban
-
2 British nationals arrested in KZN for entering SA illegally
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Some seek to exploit lockdown for crime, preying on the weak
-
‘Justice system is not on leave’, Ramaphosa warns against crime during lockdown
-
Over 2,000 screened in Mangaung during Easter weekend COVID-19 drive
-
What does it mean to be a teacher in a time of the coronavirus pandemic?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.