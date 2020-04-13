Over 2,000 screened in Mangaung during Easter weekend COVID-19 drive

Mangaung is the epicentre of the coronavirus in that province, with 94 confirmed cases and three deaths.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State health department has screened over 2,000 people for COVID-19 in Mangaung during the Easter long weekend.

The campaign was rolled out in Rockland and Phahameng townships with over 2,000 people screened for COVID-19.

Seventy-nine suspected cases have been sent for testing.

Free state health MEC Montseng Tsiu has been monitoring the testing sites.

“We are doing a very good job. I am happy with the work that we are doing and the response that we have got from the community.”

The province said it will announce more testing sites soon.

