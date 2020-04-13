View all in Latest
Not dancing to his tune – Twitter users turn on Malema for defending DJ Shimza

Eff leader Julius Malema was berated and accused of having double standards when he tweeted in defence of DJ Shimza, who had been lambasted for shooting down an aspiring deejay during the online Lockdown party

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema was trending on Twitter for supporting DJ Shimza. Picture: EWN
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema was trending on Twitter for supporting DJ Shimza. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is the latest casualty in the weekend-long reaction to DJ Shimza’s unpopular response to an aspiring deejay, who asked to join his #LockdownParty line-up during Friday night’s online session.

Malema followed in the footsteps of former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who called on irate fans to accept Shimza’s apology, urging all to “move on” and support the initiative, which was inspired by the nationwide lockdown.

Malema was berated and accused of having double standards when he tweeted: “Never be shaken by rubbish young man. You worked very hard to be where you are and can't be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music.”

Last week, the EFF laid a criminal complaint with the South African Police Service against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams despite her apology for contravening lockdown regulations when she joined former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana at his home for lunch.

An image of the meeting, which was posted by Manana on his Instagram page, caused a stir and motivated calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take strong action against the minister.

The president suspended Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months, with one of those being without pay, and the Saps have confirmed they are investigating the matter against the minister.

Some have asked if Malema’s party expects them to accept DJ Shimza’s apology, why did they not do the same for Ndabeni-Abrahams?

The EFF’s leader has been the subject of name-calling, with some going back into the archives of his political career to support their statements.

At least there is a happy ending to how the debate began, the aspiring deejay at the centre of the row has been contacted by DJ Black Coffee and other industry players to have his shot at trending…for the right reasons.

Timeline

Comments

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA