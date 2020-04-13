Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction dispute
The City of Cape Town has come under fire after removing community members who had occupied land in parts of Khayelitsha.
JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has committed to meeting with residents from Makhaza informal settlement in the Western Cape following an eviction dispute in the area.
The municipality said the occupation was against the regulations of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
However, civil organisations have slammed the move, accusing the city of ignoring regulations outlined by the national command council, which put a suspension on evictions during this period.
Sisulu said she was aware of the situation but had received mixed reports about what happened.
Her spokesperson McIntosh Polela said: “We have sent letters to all the MECs just to emphasise that it’s not necessary to be evicting people at this point. The minister is worried that with the evictions, there is no guarantee of hygiene while we’re calling on people to wash their hands with water and soap several times a day.”
