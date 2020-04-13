Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdown

The Democratic Alliance is advocating for a phased approach with four stages of the lockdown, similar to when load shedding is implemented.

CAPE TOWN - With the national COVID-19 lockdown well in its 18th day, the official opposition has come up with an alternative plan to ensure the action saves lives without completely ruining the economy.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is on Monday advocating for a phased approach with four stages of the lockdown, similar to when load shedding is implemented.

DA leaders say they were worried about the impact the national lockdown would have on the economy.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said their smart lockdown idea would enable government to move to successively lower levels of lockdown.

He said their plan was flexible, allowing government to moving back to higher levels of lockdown, if the situation warranted it.

Stage four is the kind of hard lockdown we're currently experiencing.

Stage 3 lockdown allows a little more freedom, with tradesmen like plumbers and electricians also allowed to operate.

“It still has elements of social distancing and restrictions that are going to be required and what this phased approach does is that it allows us to transition so we don’t end up keeping South Africa in hard lockdown.”

Stage two of the party’s lockdown plan proposes relaxing the ban on domestic air travel and would allow for flights to low risk countries.

Stage one will allow for bigger public gatherings subject to the use of protective gear and adherence to social distancing.

