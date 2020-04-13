‘Justice system is not on leave’, Ramaphosa warns against crime during lockdown

Ramaphosa used his weekly letter on Monday morning to lambaste those exploiting the lockdown vandalising schools and stealing power cables.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a stern warning to criminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, reminding them that the justice system is not on leave and they will be arrested and put behind bars.

Dozens of schools have been vandalised, torched and Eskom has seen a sharp increase in cable theft since the lockdown started last month.

While the entire country is experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus lockdown, some people are exploiting the crisis.

In his latest weekly letter, President Ramaphosa has focused on those who he calls disrespectful and disregard the majority of citizens who are law-abiding.

He said it’s unfortunate that criminals prey on the weak and vulnerable.

Ngenzenu Zuma was allegedly raped and killed by men who reportedly pretended to be soldiers to gain access to her KwaZulu-Natal home during the lockdown last month.

Fourteen-year-old Simphiwe Sibeko was also killed during the lockdown after she went missing from her Soweto.

Ramaphosa has warned criminals that they will be dealt with and put behind bars.