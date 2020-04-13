‘Justice system is not on leave’, Ramaphosa warns against crime during lockdown
Ramaphosa used his weekly letter on Monday morning to lambaste those exploiting the lockdown vandalising schools and stealing power cables.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a stern warning to criminals taking advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown, reminding them that the justice system is not on leave and they will be arrested and put behind bars.
Ramaphosa used his weekly letter on Monday morning to lambaste those exploiting the lockdown vandalising schools and power cables.
Dozens of schools have been vandalised, torched and Eskom has seen a sharp increase in cable theft since the lockdown started last month.
While the entire country is experiencing hardship because of the coronavirus lockdown, some people are exploiting the crisis.
In his latest weekly letter, President Ramaphosa has focused on those who he calls disrespectful and disregard the majority of citizens who are law-abiding.
He said it’s unfortunate that criminals prey on the weak and vulnerable.
Ngenzenu Zuma was allegedly raped and killed by men who reportedly pretended to be soldiers to gain access to her KwaZulu-Natal home during the lockdown last month.
Fourteen-year-old Simphiwe Sibeko was also killed during the lockdown after she went missing from her Soweto.
Ramaphosa has warned criminals that they will be dealt with and put behind bars.
More in Local
-
Over 2,000 screened in Mangaung during Easter weekend COVID-19 drive
-
What does it mean to be a teacher in a time of the coronavirus pandemic?
-
COVID-19 in SA: KZN records most deaths, GP still the epicentre with 865 cases
-
SA now has 2,173 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 145 new cases
-
CoCT: Illegal occupation of land in Empolweni defies lockdown regulations
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.