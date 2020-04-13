Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-19

While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.

CAPE TOWN - With over 580 coronavirus cases in the Western Cape, contact tracing is under way in the Overberg town of Hermanus after a police officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The official is based at the Hermanus police station.

He had had himself tested recently after showing some symptoms.

Cluster commander of the Overberg district Donovan Heilbron said when the positive case was confirmed, officials immediately evacuated the Hermanus police station.

The building is now being sanitised and decontaminated.

While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.

Police officers who didn't come into contact with their infected colleague will continue to work from a mobile facility, which has been set up.

This is the second police station in the Western Cape to close its doors due to the virus; the Athlone police station was shut down and cleaned after an officer tested positive last week.

