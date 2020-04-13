Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-19
While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.
CAPE TOWN - With over 580 coronavirus cases in the Western Cape, contact tracing is under way in the Overberg town of Hermanus after a police officer tested positive for COVID-19.
The official is based at the Hermanus police station.
He had had himself tested recently after showing some symptoms.
Cluster commander of the Overberg district Donovan Heilbron said when the positive case was confirmed, officials immediately evacuated the Hermanus police station.
The building is now being sanitised and decontaminated.
While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.
Police officers who didn't come into contact with their infected colleague will continue to work from a mobile facility, which has been set up.
This is the second police station in the Western Cape to close its doors due to the virus; the Athlone police station was shut down and cleaned after an officer tested positive last week.
WATCH: President extends lockdown by two more weeks to end-April
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Equal Education wants detailed plan on feeding schemes at schools under lockdown
-
Father and child (6) die in Germiston fire
-
Stage 1 to 4: DA proposes its own version of SA’s lockdown
-
Gauteng police arrest 41 suspects connected to recent attacks on schools
-
Over 600 motorists arrested on WC roads over Easter weekend
-
Ramaphosa has until tomorrow to respond to request for relaxation of alcohol ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.