View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Hermanus cop tests positive for COVID-19

While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With over 580 coronavirus cases in the Western Cape, contact tracing is under way in the Overberg town of Hermanus after a police officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The official is based at the Hermanus police station.

He had had himself tested recently after showing some symptoms.

Cluster commander of the Overberg district Donovan Heilbron said when the positive case was confirmed, officials immediately evacuated the Hermanus police station.

The building is now being sanitised and decontaminated.

While none of the officers who came into contact with the infected SAPS member have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus yet, they will remain in self-isolation.

Police officers who didn't come into contact with their infected colleague will continue to work from a mobile facility, which has been set up.

This is the second police station in the Western Cape to close its doors due to the virus; the Athlone police station was shut down and cleaned after an officer tested positive last week.

WATCH: President extends lockdown by two more weeks to end-April

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA