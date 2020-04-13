Gauteng police arrest 41 suspects connected to recent attacks on schools

A number of schools have come under attack recently, including the setting alight of structures in Soshanguve in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have arrested 41 suspects in connection with the torching and burglaries at school in the province.

A number of schools have come under attack recently, including the setting alight of structures in Soshanguve in Pretoria and the breaking in at schools in areas including Soweto, Evaton and Ivory Park.

This comes as school remain closed for a fourth week due to the lockdown.

The arrests are linked to various incidents that happened since the closing of schools.

The police's Mavela Masondo said: “Most of these suspects have already appeared in court after being charged with arson and business burglary amongst other crimes. Seventeen in Johannesburg – including Soweto, nine in Tshwane, seven Sedibeng, four in Ekurheleni and another four in the West Rand.”