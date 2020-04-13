Father and child (6) die in Germiston fire

The exact circumstances leading to the incident are still unclear but authorities say the blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and affected several dwellings.

JOHANNESBURG – With residents forced to adhere to strict stay-at-home regulations, a Germiston family is reeling after a father and his three-year-old child were killed in a shack fire.

The exact circumstances leading to the incident are still unclear but authorities say the blaze broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and affected several dwellings.

Both the father and child are said to have died on the scene.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said: “Firefighters had to extinguish about ten shacks that were alight. After the fire was contained and extinguished, search ad rescue commenced. Unfortunately, two charred bodied were discovered under the rubble.”

Meanwhile, authorities are combing the scene of an apartment building in Durban where a medical doctor is said to have sustained fatal wounds from a fire that broke out earlier on Monday.

Authorities say emergency services personnel were called after smoke was seen billowing from the sixth floor of the building in North Beach.

It’s understood the 50-year-old man was trapped inside while the cause of the blaze is still not clear.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “The flat caught fire and the man was declared dead on the scene while the other 38-year-old man sustained injuries on the arms; he was treated on the scene. Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated and a inquest docket was opened at Durban central police station.”