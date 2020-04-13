Equal Education wants detailed plan on feeding schemes at schools under lockdown

It’s been almost a month since schools shut down in the country and many pupils have not been able to receive consistent meals.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Equal Education has called on the Department of Basic Education to put in place clear and coordinated interventions to ensure children who receive meals at school continue to do so during the lockdown.

With the lockdown extended to end of April, retrenchments and unemployment have become a reality for many homes.

Equal Education said hunger and malnutrition were serious concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic as they compromised immunity.

It has called on the department to play a central role and not to defer its responsibilities.

Equal Education’s Nurina Ally said: “As the national lockdown continues until the end of April, there’s an urgent need to ensure that learners continue to benefit from the national school nutrition programme. For many learners, the meals they would’ve received in schools is the only meal they would’ve received for the day.”

The group insists there are no clear distribution points for food and access may be limited especially in rural areas.

