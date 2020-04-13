View all in Latest
COVID-19 in SA: KZN records most deaths, GP still the epicentre with 865 cases

There are currently 2,173 cases of the coronavirus in South Africa, and 25 people have died. Twelve of the COVID-19 related fatalities occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said so far, over 80,000 tests have been conducted and there has been an increase in the number of tests conducted at public labs. Picture: 123rf
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said so far, over 80,000 tests have been conducted and there has been an increase in the number of tests conducted at public labs. Picture: 123rf
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa starts the week with another rise in the number of coronavirus infections with confirmation that the country now has 2,173 COVID-19 cases.

The health ministry announced the numbers on Sunday night, with a rise of 145 new cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said so far, over 80,000 tests have been conducted and there has been an increase in the number of tests conducted at public labs.

The national death toll remains 25, with KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest number of lives lost at 12 fatalities.

Gauteng is still the epicentre of the virus with 865 infections, followed by the Western Cape which has 587 and KwaZulu-Natal with 443 cases.

STRICTER MEASURES INTRODUCED AT EAST LONDON PRISON AFTER INMATES, STAFF INFECTED

Government has introduced a series of measures to ensure that officials infected with COVID-19 at the East London correctional centre, where 23 officials and three inmates tested positive for coronavirus, are isolated.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola visited the prison on Sunday after mass COVID-19 screening and testing was rolled out last week.

Following confirmation that a second official also tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the Correctional Services Department embarked on a mass screening process.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Phathekile Holomisa explains the cases are at the facility’s Medium B female prison.

“We decided that all the officials and offenders in the East London management area be tested."

Holomisa said measures were put in place to ensure people who test positive for COVID 19 are isolated.

“Inmates that are found in need of isolation, there is a newly refurbished centre in a place called Nqmakwe where are going to be taking. If it happens that we need more [space], we will look at other buildings that the department of public works is able to identify.”

Officials say the correctional services facility accommodates 269 inmates.
_
_
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here

Timeline

