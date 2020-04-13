Coronavirus: latest global developments
At least 114,539 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus in 193 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally around 1100 GMT Monday based on official sources.
PARIS, France - Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
SPAIN EASES LOCKDOWN
Spain reopens parts of its economy, with some factory and construction staff returning to work within strict safety guidelines.
But Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warns his country is "far from victory", and lockdown restrictions in place since March 14 remain in place for much of the nation's 47 million people.
OVER 114,000 DEAD WORLDWIDE
There have been more than 1,853,300 reported infections since the virus emerged in China in December.
The United States has 22,109 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. It also has the highest number of reported infections with 557,590 cases.
Italy has 19,899 deaths, Spain 17,489, France 14,393 and Britain 10,612.
NEW RISE OF INFECTIONS IN CHINA
Officials in China report 108 new cases, 98 of which were imported from overseas, the highest number of confirmed infections in a single day in over a month.
OIL RALLY FIZZLES
An oil price rally sparked by an international deal to slash production fizzles out, with traders doubtful the agreement will provide much support to steady energy markets.
MOSCOW'S DIGITAL TRAVEL PASSES
Moscow authorities launch a digital permit system to control people's movements.
A website to apply for the passes starts working Monday for people travelling by car or public transport and the permit system will be operational from Wednesday.
US EYES MAY GRADUAL REOPENING
The US government's top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci says parts of the country could begin easing restrictions in May, but remains cautious.
South Korean firms will make their first shipment of tests to the US this week after a request by US President Donald Trump.
MACRON TO ADDRESS NATION
French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation Monday in a prime-time televised address in which he is expected to warn that a lockdown in place since March 17 must go on for several more weeks at least, while also outlining how the country will take steps to recover.
INDIA LOCKDOWN
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to extend a national lockdown, due to end Tuesday, for another two weeks, state ministers say after talks at the weekend.
TURKEY REJECTS MINISTER RESIGNATION
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to accept the resignation of his interior minister over his handling of an abrupt nationwide lockdown that led to panic buying.
ECUADOR CHAOS
Ecuador says police have removed some 800 bodies in recent weeks from homes in the port city of Guayaquil, epicentre of the country's outbreak, after the disease overwhelmed emergency services, hospitals and funeral parlours.
HIDDEN VICTIMS
Pope Francis, in his livestreamed Easter Monday prayer, expresses concern for the growing number of women subjected to domestic abuse while living under lockdown.
