2 British nationals arrested in KZN for entering SA illegally

Two British nationals, a guesthouse owner, have been arrested after the two foreigners entered the countries borders through Swaziland and booked into a guesthouse outside Durban.

DURBAN – Two British nationals are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates court on Tuesday, for entering South Africa illegally.

According to the police's Vish Naidoo the two suspects, aged 24 and 33, entered the country via Swaziland on Saturday.

The suspects initially escaped arrest by speeding off from border officials who had informed them that they could not be granted entrance into the country as it's currently under lockdown.

“They checked in at a guesthouse in Umbilo just outside Durban, where members from our vehicle crime investigative unit as well as the diplomatic mission unit arrived and arrested these two foreign nationals.”

Naidoo said the guesthouse owner was also arrested.

“We also arrested the guesthouse owner for taking these people in because he too was in contravention of the disaster management regulations.”

He said the British nationals are expected to appear on various charges, including being in of a vehicle suspected to be stolen, violation of the Immigration Act and contravening the National Disaster Act.

The guesthouse owner is also expected to be charged with contravening the National Disaster Act.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.