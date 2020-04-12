Sedibeng, West Rand have lowest coronavirus cases in Gauteng
The Sedibeng district has only six confirmed cases, a minuscule figure in comparison to the 446 infections in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng's Sedibeng and West Rand districts have the least amount of positive COVID-19 cases in the province.
The provincial health department issued a breakdown of the proportion of cases per region yesterday showing that Johannesburg remains the epicenter of Gauteng.
The province has over 800 cases and tops the chart nationally.
Meanwhile, the department says of the confirmed cases some people are in hospital while others are in intensive care units.
Spokesperson for the Health MEC Kwara Kekana said, “86 people are hospitalised in the public and private hospitals.”
At least 157 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Gauteng.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
