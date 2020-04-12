SAA repatriation flight to land in CT tonight with 200 SA citizens

The national airline said flight SA2239 departed from London on Sunday morning and was expected to arrive in Cape Town at approximately 8pm.

JOHANNESBURG – A South African Airways (SAA) repatriation flight carrying about 200 South African citizens from London is expected to land at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday evening.

“This is after SAA operated a repatriation flight on behalf of the Canadian government on Friday taking Canadian citizens to London where they connected en route to their home country,” said SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali in a statement.

• Dirco working to assist S. Africans stranded in lockdowns abroad

The national airline said flight SA2239 departed from London on Sunday morning and was expected to arrive in Cape Town at approximately 8pm.

“Passengers were visibly in high spirits and excited at the prospect of finally travelling back home to reunite with their loved ones and families,” the statement added.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.