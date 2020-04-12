View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA now has 2,173 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 145 new cases

The total number of tests conducted to date was 80,085.

FILE: Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at a media briefing in Pretoria on 16 March 2020 on the latest developments of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
FILE: Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize at a media briefing in Pretoria on 16 March 2020 on the latest developments of the coronavirus in South Africa. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Sunday increased to 2,173, with confirmed deaths still at 25.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the increase in COVID-19 infections was 145 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.

The total number of tests conducted to date was 80,085.

“We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories,” Mkhize said.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA