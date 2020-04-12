SA now has 2,173 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 145 new cases
The total number of tests conducted to date was 80,085.
JOHANNESBURG – The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Sunday increased to 2,173, with confirmed deaths still at 25.
In a statement on Sunday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the increase in COVID-19 infections was 145 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.
The total number of tests conducted to date was 80,085.
“We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories,” Mkhize said.
As at today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases. pic.twitter.com/iOI2wFr4bA— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 12, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
CoCT: Illegal occupation of land in Empolweni defies lockdown regulations
-
COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans
-
Ramaphosa appoints AU special envoys for Africa’s fight against COVID-19
-
SAA repatriation flight to land in CT tonight with 200 SA citizens
-
Govt’s support programmes for pupils during lockdown are 'adequate’ - Nect
-
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at East London Correctional Centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.