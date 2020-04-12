SA now has 2,173 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 145 new cases

The total number of tests conducted to date was 80,085.

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Sunday increased to 2,173, with confirmed deaths still at 25.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the increase in COVID-19 infections was 145 from the previously reported cases on Saturday.

“We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public laboratories,” Mkhize said.

As at today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 2173. This is an increase of 145 from the previously reported cases. pic.twitter.com/iOI2wFr4bA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 12, 2020

