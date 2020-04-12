View all in Latest
Police probe murder of officer responding to domestic violence in Paulshof

Authorities say the officer was killed by a medical doctor who is accused of abusing his wife.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The police in Johannesburg are investigating a murder case after an officer was killed while responding to a domestic violence complaint in the suburb of Paulsof.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still sketchy but authorities say the officer was killed by a medical doctor who is accused of abusing his wife.

It’s understood the officer sustained a fatal wound after a bullet was fired from his own weapon while his colleague - who was also present - tried diffusing the situation.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said, “The backup officer took the wife to cover because it seems the suspect wanted to shoot his wife…”

