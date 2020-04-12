COVID-19: Restaurant’s association calls for relief plan from govt

The Restaurants Association of South Africa says government and banks need to introduce measures including grants to reduce the blow from the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG – With the number of infections now at 2,028, pressure is mounting for the government to outline its long-term sustainability plans for sectors suffocating under the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa wants the State to provide a proper relief plan for the sector.

The extended lockdown is predicted to take its toll on the food and restaurant industry with thousands facing the prospects of unemployment

The association's Wendy Albert says government and banks need to introduce measures including grants to reduce the blow from the lockdown.

“Restaurants are in a dire situation and even if we reopen, we will have half of our work force so we really need to have a plan on how we move forward during the lockdown.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.