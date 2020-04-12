COVID-19 lockdown: Cele disturbed by involvement of officers in alcohol crimes
The police ministry says two other SAPS members were caught on Friday escorting three light pick-up trucks loaded with alcohol.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's concerned about the alleged involvement of police officers in some alcohol related crimes.
Two officers were arrested after being caught buying alcohol allegedly for resale, alongside a store manager and cashier on Thursday in the Western Cape.
Cele says a ban on all sales of liquor has helped lower crime during the coronavirus lockdown.
But with liquor stores shut, the country has seen a growing black market for alcohol and looting of liquor stores.
At least 16 reported instances of burglary and the looting have been reported in the Western Cape.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said, “Two members were arrested on Friday after the state vehicle they were driving was escorting bakies that had alcohol.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
