COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans
This after unconfirmed reports recently emerged that African communities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forced evictions and arbitrary quarantining over suspicions of having coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday condemned what it described as the “inhumane treatment” of African immigrants living in China.
This after unconfirmed reports recently emerged that African communities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forced evictions and arbitrary quarantining over suspicions of having coronavirus (COVID-19).
• US accuses China of 'xenophobia' in treatment of Africans
According to the BBC, health officials conducted door-to-door testing targeting African immigrants which led to hundreds of evictions. Many were forced into quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19.
“The EFF condemns the inhumane treatment the Chinese government is subjecting African Nationals to. According to the reports, Africans in Guangzhou city are targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantining and mass coronavirus testing on the basis of being African,” EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said in a statement.
The party said the “racist motivated evictions” on African nationals in China had forced some to live under bridges, shops, and restaurant owners had also turned Africans away from buying food from them.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abuse and racist mistreatment of Africans living and working in China, particularly at a time when we should be supporting one another to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the international community, we must come together to fight the spread of COVID-19 instead of engaging in racial discrimination based on unfounded claims that Africans are spreading the virus,” the statement said.
The EFF also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chairperson of the African Union, to ensure the safety of all Africans across the globe, and the “unconditional repatriation” of all Africans from China.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints AU special envoys for Africa’s fight against COVID-19
-
SAA repatriation flight to land in CT tonight with 200 SA citizens
-
Govt’s support programmes for pupils during lockdown are 'adequate’ - Nect
-
26 people test positive for COVID-19 at East London Correctional Centre
-
COVID-19 lockdown: Cele disturbed by involvement of officers in alcohol crimes
-
55 schools burgled in Gauteng since start of coronavirus lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.