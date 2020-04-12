COVID-19: EFF condemns China’s ‘inhumane treatment’ of Africans

This after unconfirmed reports recently emerged that African communities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forced evictions and arbitrary quarantining over suspicions of having coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Sunday condemned what it described as the “inhumane treatment” of African immigrants living in China.

This after unconfirmed reports recently emerged that African communities in the Chinese city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forced evictions and arbitrary quarantining over suspicions of having coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the BBC, health officials conducted door-to-door testing targeting African immigrants which led to hundreds of evictions. Many were forced into quarantine despite testing negative for COVID-19.

“The EFF condemns the inhumane treatment the Chinese government is subjecting African Nationals to. According to the reports, Africans in Guangzhou city are targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantining and mass coronavirus testing on the basis of being African,” EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said in a statement.

The party said the “racist motivated evictions” on African nationals in China had forced some to live under bridges, shops, and restaurant owners had also turned Africans away from buying food from them.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abuse and racist mistreatment of Africans living and working in China, particularly at a time when we should be supporting one another to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the international community, we must come together to fight the spread of COVID-19 instead of engaging in racial discrimination based on unfounded claims that Africans are spreading the virus,” the statement said.

The EFF also called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chairperson of the African Union, to ensure the safety of all Africans across the globe, and the “unconditional repatriation” of all Africans from China.

