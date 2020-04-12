COVID-19 cases in WC increase to 567

Premier Alan Winde says there are currently 29 people in hospital who have tested positive with 12 in ICU.

CAPE TOWN - The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Western Cape has increased to 567.

It’s up by 22 from the last update.

The new statistics were released by the provincial government yesterday.

Premier Alan Winde says there are currently 29 people in hospital who have tested positive with 12 in ICU.

“Once a case is detected we spring into action by quarantine, tracing to see if anybody in the area needs to be isolated and we’ll continue to provide that safety net for our communities.”

