COVID-19 cases in WC increase to 567
Premier Alan Winde says there are currently 29 people in hospital who have tested positive with 12 in ICU.
CAPE TOWN - The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Western Cape has increased to 567.
It’s up by 22 from the last update.
The new statistics were released by the provincial government yesterday.
Premier Alan Winde says there are currently 29 people in hospital who have tested positive with 12 in ICU.
“Once a case is detected we spring into action by quarantine, tracing to see if anybody in the area needs to be isolated and we’ll continue to provide that safety net for our communities.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Pope Francis calls on the world not to fear
-
Bheki Cele reiterates that no one is above the law during COVID-19 lockdown
-
COVID-19: Plea to sell alcohol during lockdown could head to court
-
Credo Mutwa deserves to be honoured by all S. Africans - academics
-
SA’s COVID-19 infections rise to 2,028, with confirmed deaths now at 25
-
FirstRand executives to donate 30% of their salaries to Solidarity Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.