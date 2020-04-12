CoCT: Illegal occupation of land in Empolweni defies lockdown regulations

This after police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Sunday afternoon to disperse community members who rebuilt their homes after they were destroyed on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said the occupation of land in the Empolweni informal settlement in Khayelitsha was against the regulations of the nationwide lockdown.

This after police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Sunday afternoon to disperse community members who rebuilt their homes after they were destroyed on Saturday.

#LockdownSA the City of Cape Town says the Anti-Land Invasion Unit has removed illegally erected & unoccupied structures in Khayelitsha. The City says these are not evictions. JK pic.twitter.com/N1O9vL8UCz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 11, 2020

The @CityofCT has sent Law Enforcement again to #Khayelitsha. They demolished more homes. Chased people away and shooting started. Stones hurled by community members. Now Emploweni in Makhaza is burning! #COVID19SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/SbeGNsWRM9 — Axolile Notywala (@Xila_Notywala) April 12, 2020

Empolweni residents were removed from the area twice this weekend by the city’s anti-land invasion unit.

The city’s mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said the illegal occupation of land was in contempt of a court order.

“Process and procedure have been followed. Our teams are well aware of our processes, they just don’t come to any area [and demolish homes ]. They also give notices to such residents,” Booi said.

Khayelitsha Community Action Network leader Ntsiki Dlulani said there was public order police.

“Law enforcement came and they started again to demolish people’s homes… we’ve been trying to assist the community to calm down because there’s nothing they can do at this point,” Dlulani said.