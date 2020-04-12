View all in Latest
CoCT: Illegal occupation of land in Empolweni defies lockdown regulations

This after police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Sunday afternoon to disperse community members who rebuilt their homes after they were destroyed on Saturday.

City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi at a meeting. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
City of Cape Town's Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi at a meeting. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) on Sunday said the occupation of land in the Empolweni informal settlement in Khayelitsha was against the regulations of the nationwide lockdown.

This after police fired rubber bullets and teargas on Sunday afternoon to disperse community members who rebuilt their homes after they were destroyed on Saturday.

Empolweni residents were removed from the area twice this weekend by the city’s anti-land invasion unit.

The city’s mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said the illegal occupation of land was in contempt of a court order.

“Process and procedure have been followed. Our teams are well aware of our processes, they just don’t come to any area [and demolish homes ]. They also give notices to such residents,” Booi said.

Khayelitsha Community Action Network leader Ntsiki Dlulani said there was public order police.

“Law enforcement came and they started again to demolish people’s homes… we’ve been trying to assist the community to calm down because there’s nothing they can do at this point,” Dlulani said.

