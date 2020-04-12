Bheki Cele reiterates that no one is above the law during COVID-19 lockdown
Two Cape Town police officers are expected in court this week after they were caught buying alcohol.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says no one will be spared the might of the law if they are found flouting the coronavirus lockdown regulations.
The pair requested a Strand store manager to open the bottle store and proceeded to buy liquor to the value of over R4,000.
They were on duty at the time, stationed at the Delft police station.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said, “Both police officers as well as the manager were arrested and they were taken to court on Thursday. The two officers were granted bail of R1,000 each.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
