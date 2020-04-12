Family accuse police of murdering man in Alexandra during COVID-19 lockdown

The family of Collins Khosa is demanding answers and accusing police and SANDF officials of assaulting him while enforcing coronavirus lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG – A family is calling for justice after a man died allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officers in Alexandra.

The family of Collins Khosa is demanding answers and accusing police and SANDF officials of assaulting him while enforcing coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown regulations yesterday.

The police and defence force are yet to detail their version of events.

It's understood police and members of the army were patrolling the area and noticed a beverage outside of Khosa's yard.

Officials questioned him and carried out a search for liquor in his house.

The man's brother - Laster Khosa - claims an altercation ensued after officials began hitting members of the household with sjamboks and then proceeded to drag Khosa outside.

“They kicked him and beat him against the wall.”

Khosa says his brother was later found dead in his bedroom after suffering from internal injuries.

“When I arrived to take him to hospital I realsied that he’s no longer with us.”

The police have already faced widespread scrutiny over their use of force during the lockdown.

However, security officials are yet to give their side of what happened in this latest incident

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)