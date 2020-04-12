55 schools burgled in Gauteng since start of coronavirus lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says there have 55 burglaries at schools across the province since the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

This is a sharp increase from the figures reported last month.

It's understood valuable equipment and school nutrition groceries are among the items targeted in the crimes.

The department is once again appealing for help from communities to help clamp down on the trend.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “We reiterate protection from law enforcement agencies and we call on the community to always report so the police can act. We need to work together.”