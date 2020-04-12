26 people test positive for COVID-19 at East London Correctional Centre

Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Phathekile Holomisa, says authorities are still awaiting the test results of other inmates.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Correctional Services Department says 26 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at the East London correctional centre.

The department says 23 officials and three inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Phathekile Holomisa, says authorities are still awaiting the test results of other inmates.

“We’re still waiting for the results of others but there are some who have tested negative. There are 269 offenders here…”

The Department of Correctional Services launched mass covid-19 screening at the facility last week, after a second female official tested positive for a coronavirus infection.