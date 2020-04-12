26 people test positive for COVID-19 at East London Correctional Centre
Deputy minister of justice and correctional services Phathekile Holomisa, says authorities are still awaiting the test results of other inmates.
JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Correctional Services Department says 26 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at the East London correctional centre.
The department says 23 officials and three inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re still waiting for the results of others but there are some who have tested negative. There are 269 offenders here…”
The Department of Correctional Services launched mass covid-19 screening at the facility last week, after a second female official tested positive for a coronavirus infection.
