Traffic officials hold no bars against offenders this Easter weekend

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's is concerned about the large number of taxis travelling to other provinces this long weekend.

CAPE TOWN - With South Africans forced to celebrate this Easter weekend at home because of the coronavirus lockdown, traffic officials are warning against the abuse of travel permits.

Roadblocks along the country’s major routes are expected to continue today as officials monitor whether motorists are complying with the lockdown regulations.

He says many have been forced to turn back.

“No one must be on the roads without the necessary permits. People will face the full might of the law.”

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape Transport Department's Unathi Binqose says they have deployed reinforcements to roadblocks where necessary.

“We’ll deal with the situation. There’s a massive influx of taxis trying to come in and there will be there to explain the law.”

Authorities say many travellers have told them they are travelling to the province to attend funerals.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

