SA’s COVID-19 infections rise to 2,028, with confirmed deaths now at 25

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date was at 75,053.

JOHANNESBURG – The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in South Africa on Saturday increased by 2,028, with confirmed deaths now at 25, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

REPORTING OF NEW DEATH

“It is with sadness that we report a new COVID-19 related death. This takes the total number of deaths to 25. The deceased patient is a 61-year-old male from the Western Cape. His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension, and obesity,” Mkhize said.

The minister conveyed government’s condolences to the family of the deceased patient and also thanked the health workers that treated him.

