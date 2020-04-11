Over 300 Canadians repatriated home during coronavirus lockdown
Over the past two weeks, SAA has repatriated thousands of Brazilians, Germans and Belgian citizens to their respective countries.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 300 Canadians who were trapped in South Africa because of the lockdown have now been repatriated to their home country.
Scores of workers, students and tourists have been forced to stay in the country after government closed borders.
The State has now agreed to help some of them head home.
Over the past two weeks, South African Airways (SAA) has repatriated thousands of Brazilians, Germans and Belgian citizens to their respective countries.
The airline's Tlali Tlali says a Canada bound flight took off on Friday.
“This is one of the series of flights that is operating on behalf of the government.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Non-essential businesses: Are the coronavirus lockdown regulations sustainable?
-
Coronavirus: Mkhize urges South Africans to follow lockdown regulations
-
Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated - Africa
-
Govt should reconsider lockdown restrictions on e-commerce - Takealot CEO
-
Probe launched into high number of COVID-19 infections at Durban hospital
-
Virus shutdowns erode US inflation in March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.