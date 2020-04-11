View all in Latest
Over 300 Canadians repatriated home during coronavirus lockdown

Over the past two weeks, SAA has repatriated thousands of Brazilians, Germans and Belgian citizens to their respective countries.

Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter
Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 300 Canadians who were trapped in South Africa because of the lockdown have now been repatriated to their home country.

Scores of workers, students and tourists have been forced to stay in the country after government closed borders.

The State has now agreed to help some of them head home.

Over the past two weeks, South African Airways (SAA) has repatriated thousands of Brazilians, Germans and Belgian citizens to their respective countries.

The airline's Tlali Tlali says a Canada bound flight took off on Friday.

“This is one of the series of flights that is operating on behalf of the government.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

