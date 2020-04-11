Lockdown: WC govt to make formal submission to Ramaphosa on stimulating economy
Premier Alan Winde said government needs to adopt ‘common-sense regulations’ that balance the objective of limiting human movement and gathering with basic human liberties, and the stimulation of economic activity to protect millions of jobs.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government on Saturday said it would make a formal submission to President Cyril Ramaphosa on stimulating the economy during the national lockdown and transitioning into the “new normal” until the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.
In a statement, Premier Alan Winde said in his conversation with Ramaphosa on Thursday, he pledged the provincial government’s continued support for the country’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Our health teams are working around the clock, and we will work even harder to save lives. We need a common resolve now more than ever,” he said.
• Govt should reconsider lockdown restrictions on e-commerce - Takealot CEO
Winde said he expressed to the president that government needs to adopt “common-sense regulations” that balance the objective of limiting human movement and gathering with basic human liberties, and the stimulation of economic activity to protect millions of jobs.
“A lockdown for months on end is not feasible at all, and so, we need to ask ourselves: what is the ‘new normal’ that will become our way of life until the pandemic ends? How can we support businesses to adapt to this new reality as soon as possible?
“As we find these answers, we must start to implement them sooner rather than later. It is possible to be both strong and adaptive,” the premier said.
It was, for this reason, Winde said the provincial government would make a formal submission to the president with proposals on how this common-sense approach to economic stimulus could be achieved.
“We will engage with key sector organisations and individual businesses to compile concrete proposals on how the private sector can generate economic activity while still preventing and stopping the spread of the virus,” Winde said.
“Indeed, there is an onus on companies to demonstrate with specifics how they can still operate innovatively in line with government’s key objectives. These engagements will encourage this conversation and will form the basis of the proposal to the president,” he added.
