Coronavirus: Gauteng yet to find missing people who tested positive
At 127 unallocated cases, this indicates the province is unable to either reach the individuals or confirm their whereabouts.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg remains the epicentre of Gauteng with 446 coronavirus (COVID-19) infections so far.
The Gauteng Health Department has released regional breakdowns of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The province also has the highest number of infections in the country with 801 cases out of the 2,003 national statistics.
The department says of the confirmed cases 86 people are hospitalised while 10 are in intensive care units in various facilities across the province.
The COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng has increased each time since the first double digit number of confirmed cases were reported in the country.
While the recovery rate is also improving – currently standing at 157 – the province still has a mammoth task tracking down individuals whose whereabouts aren’t clear.
The department has also confirmed that covid-19 patients are being treated in public and private hospitals.
Gauteng is facing a heightened challenge dealing with the COVID-19 due to its high population density as well as congested informal settlements.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
