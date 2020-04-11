Douglasdale Police Station on lockdown after cop tests positive for COVID-19
Police said the staff member contracted the virus while on duty outside Gauteng province.
JOHANNESBURG - The Douglasdale Police Station on Saturday was closed after an officer tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Police said the staff member contracted the virus while on duty outside Gauteng province. As a precautionary measure, the police station was evacuated in order to sanitise and decontaminate the area.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “We’ve contacted the Department of Health. All the members that may have been possibly affected are undergoing screening and testing, but in the meantime, service delivery at the station has not been compromised. A temporary station has been set up outside the police station where the community can come in and make reports, lodge complaints, and so forth.”
Naidoo said the station was expected to be operational by Monday morning while members of the public could access alternative police stations in Diepsloot, Honeydew and Sandton.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
