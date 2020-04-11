Credo Mutwa deserves to be honoured by all S. Africans - academics
Mutwa, who was referred to as Africa’s living library, passed away last month in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic.
JOHANNESBURG - Calls are mounting for late internationally renowned spiritual leader Credo Mutwa to be honoured by the country and its leaders after the nationwide lockdown.
He was laid to rest in the Northern Cape where he was accorded a provincial state funeral last week. His funeral could not be attended by the masses due to the lockdown as per the regulations.
Wits University's Professor Leketi Makalela said more needed to be done for Mutwa.
“I don’t think it [Mutwa’s funeral] received the coverage that I thought it would, but I do believe that it needed almost quite a huge audience. And very importantly, what we are going to do after his departure,” he said.
Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni said the country’s history was not only shaped by politicians, but by scholars and poets like Mutwa.
“The coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of a national state of disaster confined people into not knowing what to do in celebrating his life. The younger generation did not actually understand his contribution and works, and very often it is the musicians, celebrities, and politicians who do get this,” he said.
