COVID-19: Education Dept to amend curriculum to save 2020 academic year

The department's Elijah Mhlanga says the duration for school holidays may also be relooked to recover lost time.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department says it’s now consolidating an alternative plan to save the academic year which involves making amendments to the curriculum.

There has pushed back against assertions that the year would have to be scrapped given the announcement of an extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Pupils will now miss even more of the second term after President Cyril Ramaphosa prolonged the lockdown to the end of this month.

There are currently 2,003 known COVID-19 infections in South Africa and 24 fatalities.

“We’re busy working through the details of the plan. We’ll be able to catch up, we still have holidays which we can do away with.”

