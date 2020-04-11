Coronavirus: Mkhize urges South Africans to follow lockdown regulations

Mkhize says following a meeting with CEOs of private hospitals yesterday, he has been assured that government has enough support from the private sector.

KWAZULU-NATAL - With two dozen coronavirus deaths in the country Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has called on South Africans to continue adhering to government's lockdown regulations.

He says early signs show that the measure is working as official ramp up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking in Pietermaritzburg yesterday, Mkhize also announced that government's partnership with the private sector has been improved to amplify the fight against the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak at Durban’s ST. Augustine Hospital where a high number of health workers have been infected with COVID-19 has raised great concerns.

The minister says this has prompted government to ensure that partnerships between the public and private health sectors are strengthened.

Government says it always expects the safety of patients and health workers to be prioritized.

Mkhize says following a meeting with CEOs of private hospitals yesterday, he has been assured that government has enough support from the private sector.

Mkhize says the private sector – like the public sector – is also facing a shortage of personal protective equipment.

He says ongoing meetings between the two sectors will ensure that this challenge is addressed.