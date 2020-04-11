-
Cops probe rape of girl, 18, at Strandfontein Sports Ground
The police's Andre Traut says the alleged sexual assault took place last night.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the rape of 18 year-old girl at the Strandfontein Sports Ground where homeless people are being accommodated during the lockdown.
There are currently more than 1,400 people living at that site.
Civil society organisations have long sounded alarms over the health and safety issues caused by the arrangement in its current form and are calling on the city of cape town to consider alternative options.
The police's Andre Traut says the alleged sexual assault took place last night.
“The circumstances surrounding the rape are investigated and arrests are yet to be made.”
