Non-essential businesses: Are the coronavirus lockdown regulations sustainable?

The South African Liquor Board Owners Association (Salba) is calling for restricted sale of alcohol during the lockdown period.

JOHANNESBURG - With at least 2003 coronavirus cases in South Africa, there are mounting concerns around the sustainability of the lockdown regulations in their current form.

Several non-essential service businesses say if government doesn't ease regulations their industries face the risk of collapse.

Among them is the South African Liquor Board Owners Association (Salba) which is calling for restricted sale of alcohol during the lockdown period.

Salba says it wouldn’t be appealing to government to ease alcohol sale restrictions if it wasn’t worried about the future of the industry.

CEO Kurt More says jobs are on the line because of a complete ban and extended lockdown.

Online retailers also believe the easing of the regulations to allow deliveries may rescue the country’s already ailing economy.

Takealot Kim Reid said, “We’ve got to come out of this stronger and as long as they facilitate… This could keep people in their homes.”

Government maintains its open to reviewing the regulations where necessary.

