ANC WC calls for closure of Strandfontein camp after teen's alleged rape

Police confirmed that they were investigating the crime, which happened on Good Friday.

The City of Cape Town's temporary housing facility for homeless people at the Strandfontein Sports Ground. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Saturday demanded that the Strandfontein temporary shelter housing homeless people during the national lockdown should be immediately closed after an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped.

NGO pens concerns about Strandfontein temporary shelter for homeless to Ramaphosa

The Strandfontein Sports Ground is currently accommodating more than 1,400 people.

Police confirmed that they were investigating the crime, which happened on Good Friday. Officials were not able to provide any more information on whether the crime involved more than one person, but they said arrests were yet to be made.

“We demand that this camp be closed immediately and that the national government should intervene,” said ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.

Hundreds of people living on the city’s streets were moved to different shelters as part of the government’s plan to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

