2 CT cops arrested for buying alcohol during COVID-19 lockdown released on bail

It's understood the pair went to a supermarket in Delft and asked the store manager to open the liquor section.

CAPE TOWN - Two police officers arrested earlier this week for buying alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown have been released on R1,000 bail.

They bought alcohol worth more than R4,000.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said, “Two of our officers in the Strand area went to a supermarket and requested the manager to sell them alcohol but they were seen.”

The supermarket manager and a cashier were also arrested but released on warning.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)