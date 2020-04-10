WC Safety MEC warns liquor vendors against operating during lockdown

No alcohol can be served, sold or distributed during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Liquor Authority has been investigating 20 matters involving non-compliance with national lockdown regulations.

The cases involve liquor traders selling alcohol during the lockdown, which has been extended to the end of April.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that of the 20 investigations, 13 cases will proceed to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal.

He warned that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown could be fined up to R115,000 or could have their license permanently revoked.

Meanwhile, some Capetonians are breaking the law to get their hands on liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown.

There have been at least three incidents over the past few days, including the looting of liquor stores.

In the latest incident on Thursday, the Avonwood Tops bottle store in Elsies River was targeted.

In a video being shared via WhatsApp, people can be seen getting into the store by clambering over wooden pallets and then passing bottles of liquor and six-packs of beer to a screaming crowd on the outside.

