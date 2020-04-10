WC Safety MEC warns liquor vendors against operating during lockdown
No alcohol can be served, sold or distributed during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Liquor Authority has been investigating 20 matters involving non-compliance with national lockdown regulations.
The cases involve liquor traders selling alcohol during the lockdown, which has been extended to the end of April.
No alcohol can be served, sold or distributed during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that of the 20 investigations, 13 cases will proceed to the Liquor Licensing Tribunal.
He warned that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown could be fined up to R115,000 or could have their license permanently revoked.
Meanwhile, some Capetonians are breaking the law to get their hands on liquor during the COVID-19 lockdown.
There have been at least three incidents over the past few days, including the looting of liquor stores.
In the latest incident on Thursday, the Avonwood Tops bottle store in Elsies River was targeted.
In a video being shared via WhatsApp, people can be seen getting into the store by clambering over wooden pallets and then passing bottles of liquor and six-packs of beer to a screaming crowd on the outside.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Lockdown forces rural poor SA to risk wellbeing to survive
-
CoCT insists proper measures in place for homeless at Strandfontein site
-
CoJ set to complete issuing permits for informal traders today
-
Makhura concerned about stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients
-
Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'
-
CARTON: 5G or not 5G? That is the question
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.